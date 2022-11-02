AptarGroup, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Sunday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Shares of ATR opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $4,563,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 155.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

