ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $80.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at ArcBest

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ArcBest by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

