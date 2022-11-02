Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Maamoun Rajeh Sells 50,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,385,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 380,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,250,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

