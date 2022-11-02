Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.40 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $546.93 million, a P/E ratio of -341.91 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 47,103 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,547,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69,510 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

