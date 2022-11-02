Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at BTIG Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 17,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,598,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $13,895,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 835,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,936,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

