Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at BTIG Research

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of ACRE stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 17,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.32.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
