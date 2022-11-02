Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,548,919 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 186.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,917,000 after buying an additional 610,950 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,964,000 after buying an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 114.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 298,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,022,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,173,000 after purchasing an additional 201,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

