ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ASGN to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

