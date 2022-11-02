ASML Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.14 (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.1393 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd.

ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASML to earn $19.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

ASML stock opened at $475.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.52.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($831.63) to €615.00 ($627.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

