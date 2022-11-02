Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.81-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $3.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.02. 860,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,845. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57. Assurant has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

