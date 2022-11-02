Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,112.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,086,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,962,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 140,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

