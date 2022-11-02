ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.88.

ATA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$55.00 price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at ATS Automation Tooling Systems

In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander purchased 2,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,884.52. In related news, Senior Officer Angella Alexander bought 2,566 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,884.52. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 26,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,186,245.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$45.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.78. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$30.60 and a 12-month high of C$53.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.11.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$617.53 million. Research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.8258748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.