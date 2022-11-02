AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

T stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. 1,404,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,043,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

