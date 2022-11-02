authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 371,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of authID by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of authID in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID in the first quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of authID in the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of authID by 440.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

AUID stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. authID has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 208.68% and a negative net margin of 35.21%.

authID, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

