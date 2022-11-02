Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,918 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,698 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. 4,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $335.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.92 and its 200 day moving average is $197.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

