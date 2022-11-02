Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-$835 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.62 million.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of AVNS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. 3,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,256. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Avanos Medical by 10.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 81.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 91.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

