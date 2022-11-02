Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,246,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWM opened at $183.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

