Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,006 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,744 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,334,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,326,000 after buying an additional 992,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,328,000.

SHV opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.75 and a 12 month high of $110.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

