Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases 306 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.48.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

