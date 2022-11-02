Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.40. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.