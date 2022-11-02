Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.50.

