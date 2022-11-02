Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 263,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

