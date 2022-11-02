Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 873 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEP. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

