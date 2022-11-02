Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83.

