Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Avista Trading Down 8.2 %

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. Avista has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,072,000 after purchasing an additional 142,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,434,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,294,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 820,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 107.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

