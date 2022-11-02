Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.64. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of analysts have commented on AXTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

