Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Axonics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. Axonics has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92.

Get Axonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 44,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $3,099,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,045,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,811.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.