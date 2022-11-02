AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 473,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.07. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

In other news, insider Ken Lavelle acquired 2,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kurt L. Russell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $386,480 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 80.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.