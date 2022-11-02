Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00349.

Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.1 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.