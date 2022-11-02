Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Up 5.2%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.76. 13,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 207,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BCH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Banco de Chile Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.