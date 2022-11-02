Bank Of America (Bofa) Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Underperform

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank Of America (Bofa) to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. Twilio has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

