Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Prospect Hill Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Prospect Hill Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 8.7% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.32. 468,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,421,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $291.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

