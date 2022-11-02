Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 14th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $574.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BMRC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

