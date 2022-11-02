Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $31.75. Approximately 1,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 162,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.