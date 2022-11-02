Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 126,694 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,694 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $210,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 157,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,604,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,623 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $88,184,000 after buying an additional 84,994 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CTSH. Cowen restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.33. 13,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

