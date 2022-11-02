Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $26,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.02. 44,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,059. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $199.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $147.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.