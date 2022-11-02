Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 27,886 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boeing were worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $143.26. 20,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,043,184. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

