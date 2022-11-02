Bank of Nova Scotia Has $16.37 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $56,929,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $58,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $140.73. 3,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,255. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.91 and a 52 week high of $149.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

