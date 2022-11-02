Bank of Nova Scotia Has $18.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IWS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,101. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

