Bank of Nova Scotia Has $27.87 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,522 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 407,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of VMware worth $27,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 81.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in VMware by 23.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 45.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.39. 25,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,580. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.84.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

