Bank of Nova Scotia Has $29.12 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 368.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 526,283 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 173,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 168,528 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 283,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

