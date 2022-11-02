Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,988 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Lam Research by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,372,000 after purchasing an additional 153,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $414.82. 7,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,038. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.08.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

