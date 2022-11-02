Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 4,562.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $20,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $162.59. 2,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $186.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $323.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

