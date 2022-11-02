Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $31,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SHW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.21. 5,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.40.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

