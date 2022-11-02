Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $658,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 315,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

