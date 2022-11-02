Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. 4,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,407. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.56.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

