Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 221,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

