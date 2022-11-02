Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 776 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $493.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.59 and its 200-day moving average is $502.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

