Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 932 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DIS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.