Barclays Lowers Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.29.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ stock remained flat at C$8.75 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 89,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.29. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$8.23 and a 52-week high of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04. The company has a market cap of C$898.10 million and a PE ratio of 17.50.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$163.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

