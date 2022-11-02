BARK (BARK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect BARK to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. BARK has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 40.45%. On average, analysts expect BARK to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BARK has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

In related news, Director David Kamenetzky acquired 91,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 204,346 shares in the company, valued at $504,734.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BARK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of BARK by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BARK by 782.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in BARK in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.